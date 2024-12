Distt admin ensures safe, peaceful Christmas celebrations in ICT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Christmas celebrations are underway across the Federal Capital with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration ensuring safety and smooth arrangements for the Christian community.

The district administration has implemented strict security measures for Christmas, said the spokesman of the ICT administration here on Wednesday.

Over 1,500 police officers have been deployed at 244 churches across the city to maintain order and ensure safety.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) visited multiple churches to review arrangements, focusing on security and other necessary preparations.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon directed the district administration teams directed to remain in the field throughout the day, staying in close coordination with church administrations.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the district administration stands alongside the Christian community during the festivities, ensuring a safe and peaceful environment for celebrations.