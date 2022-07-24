UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Ensures Smooth Drainage After Heavy Downpour

Published July 24, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration and the municipal authorities have drained out rainwater from city and Latifabad areas after heavy downpour in the district.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Administrator HMC Fakhir Shakir and Municipal Commissioner Shafique Shah, rainwater accumulated in localities, on roads and streets was drained out through pumping machines.

District administration and municipal authorities supervised relief and rehabilitation work and generators were used in the areas where power supply remain suspended.

Solid waste removal from the roads, cleaning of drains and garbage lifting are being ensured while blocked drains are also being opened so that the accumulated rain water can be drained out as soon as possible.

The district Administration Officials, Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and others remain engaged in monitoring the water drainage process and pumping station work to save the public from inconvenience.

