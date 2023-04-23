UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Ensuring Best Services During Eid Holidays: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omer Jehangir said on Sunday that the best services were being ensured for masses during the holidays of Eid-Ul-Fitr across the district.

In a statement issued here, he said that a special control room had been established at the deputy commissioner's office to monitor all activities during the Eid holidays and ensure quick response in any emergency-like situation. He said that keeping in view the public gathering at canals and rivers, special camps of Rescue 1122 had also been set up to avoid any untoward incident.

The deputy commissioner informed that dangerous and unfit swings had been closed at parks during the Eid holidays while strict security arrangements had been made at parks and other recreational spots. He said that the waste management company, water and sanitation agency (WASA), Metropolitan Corporation and others departments were providing the best services to the masses during the Eid holidays.

He maintained that more than 1,000 complaints regarding cleanliness and sewerage issues had been resolved so far, adding that all staff of sewerage, water supply and disposal stations was performing duties round the clock. He said that the holidays of WASA's staff had been cancelled keeping in view the public facilitation.

Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Chaudhry Muhammad Danish was himself monitoring the operation during Eid Holidays. He visited different sites on Sunday to review the cleanliness and sewerage-related issues being resolved by the staff members.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all possible efforts were being made to improve public service delivery despite limited resources. WASA was performing duties according to the Eid plan and giving their best services to facilitate public, he added.

