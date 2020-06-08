UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Ensuring Implementation On SOPs: Deputy Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 07:58 PM

Distt admin ensuring implementation on SOPs: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the district administration was implementing the orders issued by the Punjab government in letter and spirit against coronavirus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the district administration was implementing the orders issued by the Punjab government in letter and spirit against coronavirus.

Presiding over a meeting here Monday, he said that SOPs had been issued by the Punjab government for the protection of lives of people and it was a responsibility of every one to follow them.

He said that people cooperation was very important to tackle the current situation, adding that:" We will have to prove as responsible people by adopting precautionary measures."He asked traders to also follow anti-coronavirus SOPs during business hours.

Later, the DC visited to Corona Crisis Management Cell.

