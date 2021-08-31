UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin, EPA Seal 5 Polythene Bags Manufacturing Units

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Distt admin, EPA seal 5 polythene bags manufacturing units

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar and Environment Protection Agency (EPA) have sealed 5 factories and arrested their managers during a joint crackdown on polythene bags manufacturers here on Tuesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood joint teams conducted raids on polythene manufacturing factories and sellers in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and various localities of the city.

On recovery of polythene plastic bags, the joint teams of district administration and EPA also arrested 41 shopkeepers and sealed 27 shops.

Almost 13600 kilograms plastic polythene shopping bags were also taken into possession.

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has banned polythene plastic shopping bags and district administration Peshawar is taking action against the business in light of the same directives.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has warned trading community against sale and buying of the plastic polythene shopping bags and initiation of legal proceedings against the violators of the ban.

