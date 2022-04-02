Distt admin establishes 17 wheat purchase centres

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration established 17 wheat procurement centres to facilitate the farming community.

According to official sources, about 184,000 metric tonnes of wheat would be purchased from the farmers. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem, on Saturday, visited wheat purchase centre at Vehari Chowk and directed for provision of best facilities to the farmers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tayyib Khan briefed the deputy commissioner about the arrangements.

He informed that government set Rs 2200 price against 40kg wheat. The farmers would be given gunny bags under open policy.

The deputy commissioner also spoke and stated that the government would purchase even last grain from the farmers. The farmers would be given recommended prices against their produce.

Nobody would be allowed to exploit the peasants. The record of wheat purchase would be made available online for transparency, Aamir Kareem concluded.