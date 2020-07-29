UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Evolves Cleanliness Plan During Eid Days

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 03:53 PM

District administration evolved plan to maintain cleanliness and pick up sacrificial animals offal from different areas of the city during Eid days

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration evolved plan to maintain cleanliness and pick up sacrificial animals offal from different areas of the city during Eid days.

According to official sources, a special meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, held here on Wednesday to check proper preparedness for cleanliness in the city.

It was decided that all the Eid Gah and main roads of the city would be disinfected.

Similarly, the citizens will be given special plastic bags for animal offal. He instructed sanitary workers and other staffers to remain vigilant in field. He said that Tiger Force would also be included in cleanliness campaign. A control room will be established to proper monitor cleanliness arrangements. All the sanitary workers will be given meal in field. DC Agha Zaheer Sherazi urged citizens to extend cooperation with sanitary workers for ensuring timely cleanliness in the city.

