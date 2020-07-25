UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Evolves SOPs For Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:19 PM

Distt admin evolves SOPs for Eid-ul-Azha

District Administration along with police department have evolved standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure peace and implement protective measures adopted against coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha here

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :District Administration along with police department have evolved standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure peace and implement protective measures adopted against coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha here.

A high-level meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer held here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, president and general secretary of district bar association, PTI's local leadership, peace committee members attended the meeting.

On the occasion, DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said threat of coronavirus spread was still there and implementation on SOPs would be ensured.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem warned that nobody would be permitted to spoil 'exemplary peace environment of the district' to accomplish its nefarious agenda.

Peace committee members assured full cooperation to district administration for maintaining law and order and producing harmony in the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Law And Order Muhammad Ali Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N leader approaches KP Chief secy for action o ..

56 seconds ago

Imam-ul-Haq is fit for batting: PCB

6 minutes ago

SEWA implements 5 strategic water lines

6 minutes ago

No power load-shedding during Eid holidays across ..

1 minute ago

Tobas in Cholistan filled to brim after recent rai ..

1 minute ago

Anti-dengue surveillance reviewed

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.