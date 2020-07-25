Distt admin evolves SOPs for Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Administration along with police department have evolved standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure peace and implement protective measures adopted against coronavirus during Eid-ul-Azha here

A high-level meeting presided over by Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer held here on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, president and general secretary of district bar association, PTI's local leadership, peace committee members attended the meeting.

On the occasion, DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said threat of coronavirus spread was still there and implementation on SOPs would be ensured.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem warned that nobody would be permitted to spoil 'exemplary peace environment of the district' to accomplish its nefarious agenda.

Peace committee members assured full cooperation to district administration for maintaining law and order and producing harmony in the society.