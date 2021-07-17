UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Expedites Vaccination Campaign

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Distt admin expedites vaccination campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration expedited process of vaccination as 20,172 citizens were vaccinated against the pandemic during last 24 hours.

According to a handout, 17,386 persons were given first dose however 2786 citizens availed second dose of the vaccine.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad instructed Health Department to keep vaccination centres functional during Eid holidays except on July 21 (Eid day). Similarly, recently the health department received 48,000 vaccines..

More Stories From Pakistan

