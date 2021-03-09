Distt Admin finalizes arrangements for 10-day Derajat festival

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration DI Khan on Tuesday finalized arrangements for a 10-day long Derajat festival to be starting from March 20.

Commissioner Dera Division Yahya Akhunzada presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for the festival said that the purpose of the event was to promote local culture and traditional art and sports.

The Commissioner said that all the departments including district administration, Police, Communication and Works, Health, Tehsil, Municipal, Forest, Civil Defence, Livestock, Regional Sports department, WSSC, Local Government, RESCUE-1122 and Local Jeep Club have been asked to complete their arrangements well before time.

The Commissioner said the overall security situation in the district was very conducive, however he said that security forces have been asked to remain high alert to thwart nefarious designs of anti state elements.

Local MPA Faisal Amin said that the festival was being organized at the national level under the name of 'Derajat mela' to create a feeling of love and affection in youth for their local culture and tradition besides talent hunting.

He said that the festivals would not only attract the locals and guests from across the country but also boost the soft image of the country through media coverage.

This event would promote peace and harmony in the society and encourage youth to involve in healthy activities, he added.

He said cultural dance, tent pegging, horse and cattle show, pet show, wrestling, gymnastics and other local sports would be part of this festival.

He expressed the hope that this Mela would attract a large number of people as many famous artists would perform in this show, adding that students from schools, colleges and universities would also participate besides lovers of art and craft from various cities including neighboring districts of Bakhar, Mianwali and Tank.

He said that there would be prize distribution ceremony on last day of the festival to distribute shields and awards among winners of various events.