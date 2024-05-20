Open Menu

Distt Admin Finalizes Venue For First-ever Mango & Handicrafts Expo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 11:31 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The district administration of Matiari has finalized the venue for the Mango and Handicrafts Expo to be held on June 8 and 9 at H.T Surle Hall, Bhitt Shah.

A 28-member committee, led by Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh as Chairman and ADC-I Noor Ahmad Khahro as Secretary, has been constituted to oversee the arrangements. The committee comprises SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Shah, Additional Director Agriculture Zameer Surhyo, Officers of social Welfare, Local Government, Livestock, Culture, Information and district heads of all departments.

According to a handout, a high-level meeting was held at the DC Secretariat on Monday to review overall arrangements and form sub-committees for efficient organization of the event.

Deputy Commissioner Shaikh emphasized that the Expo aims to promote sustainable economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and improve the livelihood of local communities. He added that the event will focus on promoting and supporting the cultivation, processing, marketing of mangoes and introducing high potential disease resistant varieties.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all departmental heads to complete their assigned tasks without delay and report to the main committee, utilizing all capacities to make this first-ever event a success.

