Distt Admin Fines Profiteers, Hoarders For Over Pricing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Distt admin fines profiteers, hoarders for over pricing

The District Administration continued actions against profiteers in the district and recovered a fine of Rs 114,000 from 33 vendors on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Administration continued actions against profiteers in the district and recovered a fine of Rs 114,000 from 33 vendors on Monday.

According to an official statement, the district administration officers continued operations against profiteers on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on the fifth consecutive day.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro along with Mukhtiarkar Altaf Hussain Korejo visited various markets and received a fine of Rs 40,000 for violation of official prices.

AC Latifabad Shaista Jabeen along with Mukhtikar and Assistant Mukhtiarkar visited different markets and received a fine of 7 thousand rupees for violating the fixed prices while a businessman was arrested for not paying the fine and was handed over to the police.

AC City Ahmed Murtaza visited various markets and recovered a fine of Rs. 62000 for violating the prices fixed by government.

Assistant Commissioner Rural Hataf Sial along with Mukhtiarkar took action against the hoarders and recovered a fine of Rs 5000.

