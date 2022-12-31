Distt admin fines Rs three mln on profiteers during December

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :District administration imposed fine worth over Rs three million on profiteers during different raids in the month of December.

Following direction from district administration, price control magistrates conducted 15,594 inspections at scattered places across the districts.

The price control magistrates identified 781 profiteers and they were fined over Rs three millions.

Similarly, cases were also registered against nine shopkeepers. Deputy Commissioner Safdar Virk remarked that nobody would be allowed to exploit people economically. He warned that strict action would be taken against the profiteers. He also instructed price control magistrates to expedite the process of raids.