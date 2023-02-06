Distt admin fixes prices of edible items

The teams of district administration here Monday fixed per kilogram rates of fruits, vegetables, and chicken and directed vendors to display official price lists for consumers on prominent places in the markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The teams of district administration here Monday fixed per kilogram rates of fruits, vegetables, and chicken and directed vendors to display official price lists for consumers on prominent places in the markets.

The price of one kilogram chicken is fixed at Rs 380.

The per kilogram rates of vegetables are: potato Rs 40, onion Rs 240, tomato Rs 60, green chili Rs 100, cucumber Rs 70, garlic Rs 430, ginger Rs 500, eggplant Rs 110, pumpkin Rs 70, cauliflower Rs 30, and cabbage Rs 30.

Similarly, the rate of fruits are: pomegranate (Kandhari) Rs 290 per kilogram, Apple (golden) Rs 150, apple (Kabuli) Rs 220, apple (Irani) Rs 320, mandarin (Punjab) Rs 220 per dozen, mandarin (local) Rs 100 per dozen, guava (Kohat) Rs 200 per kg, guava (Punjab) Rs 120, and banana for Rs 230 per dozen.