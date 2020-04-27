UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Fixes Rs 805 Retail Price Of 20 Kg Flour Bag

Mon 27th April 2020 | 05:06 PM

District Administration on Monday fixed Rs 805 retail price of 20 kg flour bag and warned the shopkeepers of strict action on violation of the price

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration on Monday fixed Rs 805 retail price of 20 kg flour bag and warned the shopkeepers of strict action on violation of the price.

According to a district administration spokesman, the district administration was making all out efforts to ensure uninterrupted food supply like 'atta', pulses, rice, fish, meat, sugar, chicken, milk, vegetables, fruits and other necessary items to the residents during Ramazan ul Mubark.

The DC had issued a notification directing Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary to ensure interrupted food supply chain here in Sabzi Mandis all around Rawalpindi district in this regard.

The local administration has enough wheat stock to fulfill the needs of residents of Rawalpindi district, he added.

He said, the citizens have been advised to use helpline 0800-0234 for registration of complaints about profiteering and hoarding.

He said, all the brands of the cooking oil would be sold at retail prices. The price of milk has been fixed at Rs 85 per liter and curd at Rs 90. Similarly, the prices of rotti would be Rs 7 and Naan Rs 10.

The prices of mutton and beef would be 900 and 450 respectively, he added.

