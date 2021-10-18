Distt admin foils an attempt to embezzle 10,000 kg sugar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration foiled a bid to embezzle 10,000 kilograms of imported sugar and got registered case against a sugar-dealer, here on Monday.

According to Director General Public Relations Department Punjab, a sugar dealer namely Rashid Ismail, through registration of another bogus dealer, took imported sugar of Rs 8 lac.

The administration sealed his warehouse and recovered 200 bags of sugar after investigation, he was held accountable by the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim stated that nobody would be allowed to earn undue profit. The uninterrupted provision of sugar will be continued available to the masses.