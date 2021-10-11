UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin For COVID Vaccination Of 70% Population By End Of October

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Distt admin for COVID vaccination of 70% population by end of October

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :District administration set target to vaccinate 70% population of Vehari against corona-virus by end of October.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi while chairing a meeting, here on Monday which was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Anjum Iqbal and Assistant Commissioners of all three tehsils.

Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi stated that vaccination of 2.2 million citizens would be carried out by end of October. He directed officers concerned to expedite process for vaccination especially in rural areas.

He also directed the assistant commissioners of all tehsils to keep checking vaccination process and ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 Statndard Operating Procedure (SOPs) in order to contain spread of the pandemic further.

More Stories From Pakistan

