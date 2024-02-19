Distt Admin For Improving Quality Of Education In Govt Schools
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The district administration took a proactive stance to improve the quality of education within government schools across the district.
According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer conducted an surprise visit to Government Boys High School Qadeerabad, here on Monday.
During his visit, he inspected various facilities and identified the challenges faced by both students and teachers.
In addition to this, Deputy Commissioner Qadeer engaged with the students directly, delivering an insightful lecture.
Recognizing the pressing need for infrastructure improvements, he directed the repair and rehabilitation of deteriorating areas within the school premises.
Stressing the government's substantial investment in education, he highlighted the allocation of huge funds aimed at facilitating access to quality education.
Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Qadeer announced ambitious plans to equip each government school with modern amenities, including new classrooms and computer labs and boundary wall.
He urged the teachers to prioritize students' academic progress, aiming to rebuild trust and confidence among parents in the efficacy of government school education.
