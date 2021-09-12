UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin For Measures To Control Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 01:50 PM

Distt admin for measures to control surge in coronavirus cases

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration decided to take strict measures to control surge in coronavirus cases, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health expedite COVID Vaccination campaign across the district. Similarly, he also issued certain instructions to create maximum awareness among masses about importance of vaccination. The officials should work with dedication to meet the vaccination targets, DC added. He was chairing a meeting, which was attended by officials from Health, Education, Livestock Departments and some other departments.

He also directed CEO education to take action against owners of private schools, who were found opening the schools, contrary to government's instructions. Sherazi also instructed officials to conduct raids in markets and ensure sale of chicken on recommended prices only. The price control magistrates should expedite checking of markets in order to maintain stability in prices of commodities. The profiteers should be brought to justice, he directed. Every step should be taken to improve services delivery in order to pass relief to masses, stated Sherazi.

Related Topics

Education Sale Price Sunday Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai paves way for opening new markets: Austrian Minister of Economy

1 hour ago
 Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping mission ..

Inclusive transitions from UN peacekeeping missions are critical for sustaining ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers new 712 COVID-19 deaths

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 28,591 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

Local Press: UAE sets right tone for entrepreneurs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.