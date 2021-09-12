Distt admin for measures to control surge in coronavirus cases

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration decided to take strict measures to control surge in coronavirus cases, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health expedite COVID Vaccination campaign across the district. Similarly, he also issued certain instructions to create maximum awareness among masses about importance of vaccination. The officials should work with dedication to meet the vaccination targets, DC added. He was chairing a meeting, which was attended by officials from Health, Education, Livestock Departments and some other departments.

He also directed CEO education to take action against owners of private schools, who were found opening the schools, contrary to government's instructions. Sherazi also instructed officials to conduct raids in markets and ensure sale of chicken on recommended prices only. The price control magistrates should expedite checking of markets in order to maintain stability in prices of commodities. The profiteers should be brought to justice, he directed. Every step should be taken to improve services delivery in order to pass relief to masses, stated Sherazi.