Distt admin for protection of consumers’ rights

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) In a proactive move, Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer led a robust initiative to safeguard consumers’ rights and ensure the provision of quality commodities at reasonable prices.

With a focus on enforcing the Consumer Act, strict measures are in place against companies and other business entities found in violation, he said this while chairing a meeting of District Consumer Protection Council, on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer instructed heavy fines to those who overcharge masses.

Underlining the commitment to consumer rights, Commissioner Qadeer stressed the obligation of businesses to provide receipts and bills to consumers.

He asserted that consumers, in cases of quality and quantity violations, had the right to full claims. Commissioner Qadeer vowed immediate action on all complaints through the Consumer Protection Council platform, ensuring a swift and effective resolution process.

The Deputy Commissioner also advocated for a widespread awareness campaign to educate consumers about their rights. This comprehensive approach was aimed at empowering consumers and establish a fair marketplace in city.