Distt admin for stability in prices of vegetables during Eid days

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration has decided to take steps to maintain stability of prices of different vegetables on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Usually, the prices of different vegetables including onion, potato, garlic, green pepper, etc witnessed upward trend during Eid days.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi visited vegetable market and inspected auction process of vegetables.

He instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure sale of vegetables on recommended prices.

He also instructed officials concerned to take stringent action against the persons involved in artificial shortage of commodities.

Deputy Commissioner also ordered assistant commissioners to pay visits at general bazaars, twice in a week.

He also warned price control magistrates that he would take action against them in case they could not perform.