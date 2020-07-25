UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin For Stability In Prices Of Vegetables During Eid Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 01:56 PM

Distt admin for stability in prices of vegetables during Eid days

District administration has decided to take steps to maintain stability of prices of different vegetables on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration has decided to take steps to maintain stability of prices of different vegetables on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Usually, the prices of different vegetables including onion, potato, garlic, green pepper, etc witnessed upward trend during Eid days.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi visited vegetable market and inspected auction process of vegetables.

He instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure sale of vegetables on recommended prices.

He also instructed officials concerned to take stringent action against the persons involved in artificial shortage of commodities.

Deputy Commissioner also ordered assistant commissioners to pay visits at general bazaars, twice in a week.

He also warned price control magistrates that he would take action against them in case they could not perform.

Related Topics

Shortage Sale Price Market

Recent Stories

Prof. Atta inaugurates research centre after his n ..

1 minute ago

UAE, Greece host virtual edition of their 2nd stra ..

26 minutes ago

Child asks Education Minister: When will the schoo ..

46 minutes ago

Henrique Luvannor turns up at Kite Beach to suppor ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai Customs completes 452.3 insurance refund req ..

56 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,871 new COVID-19 cases

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.