Distt Admin For Strict Implementation On Newly Recommended Transport Fares

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The district administration warned transporters to shift the benefit of recently reduced petroleum products to passengers; otherwise, stringent action would be taken against them.

In a meeting with transporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Munawar Bukhari stated that there was a significant decrease in the prices of fuel. The administration had revised transport fares. He directed them to charge the fare as per recommendation.

He categorically stated that if anyone was found violating the recommendation, they would face action.

"The vehicles will be intercepted by officials at different locations to seek passenger feedback regarding the reduction in fares. Nobody will be spared," he warned.

However, the transporters promised to follow the new recommended fares.

Earlier, citizens had voiced concerns over the transport fares and demanded that the district administration take immediate action.

