Distt admin for strict strategy to plug profiteer trend

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad decided to take strict action to plug artificial inflation across the district.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner directed officials to make special strategy to discourage profiteering trend.

He directed officials to ensure delivery recommended commission to middle-men which was Rs 2.5 % on fruits and Rs 3.12 % on vegetables. Nobody will be allowed to extract more money in this regard.

The officers should monitor auction process on daily basis.

Similarly, third party would monitor market committee, he remarked. Similarly, assistant commissioners were also instructed to visit markets and submit report on daily basis. The price control magistrate's performance will be reviewed and in case of poor performance, they would be transferred to other cities, said DC Ali Shehzad.

Chief Secretary Punjab will also monitor performance of districts, said DC adding that officers could face suspension against poor performance.