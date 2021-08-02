UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin For Strict Strategy To Plug Profiteer Trend

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Distt admin for strict strategy to plug profiteer trend

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad decided to take strict action to plug artificial inflation across the district.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner directed officials to make special strategy to discourage profiteering trend.

He directed officials to ensure delivery recommended commission to middle-men which was Rs 2.5 % on fruits and Rs 3.12 % on vegetables. Nobody will be allowed to extract more money in this regard.

The officers should monitor auction process on daily basis.

Similarly, third party would monitor market committee, he remarked. Similarly, assistant commissioners were also instructed to visit markets and submit report on daily basis. The price control magistrate's performance will be reviewed and in case of poor performance, they would be transferred to other cities, said DC Ali Shehzad.

Chief Secretary Punjab will also monitor performance of districts, said DC adding that officers could face suspension against poor performance.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Visit Price Money Market

Recent Stories

UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee h ..

UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds remote meeting

2 minutes ago
 21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

47 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

1 hour ago
 Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

1 hour ago
 Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat Mar ..

Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.