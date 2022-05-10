UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin For Uninterrupted Supply Of Fertilizers In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 07:36 PM

District Administration decided to monitor supply chain of fertilizers with an objective to ensure interrupted supply of fertilizers to farming community

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :District Administration decided to monitor supply chain of fertilizers with an objective to ensure interrupted supply of fertilizers to farming community.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan and attended by Assistant Commissioners and a good number of dealers, held here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner stated that continuous supply of fertilizers would be ensure to facilitate the farmers.

Pickets will be introduced to discourage fertilizers smuggling.Apart from this,nobody would be allowed to hoarder fertilizers.

More Stories From Pakistan

