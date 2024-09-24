Distt Admin, Forest deptt celebrate women week

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) As per the instructions of Chief Secretary Khyer Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, the district administration and forest department here celebrated 'Women Week' and organized an awareness session and plants distribution event at Govt Girls Degree college Gulabad Adenzai.

The event started with recitation from the holy Quran and Naat.

Speeches about women's rights, role and struggle were presented by students. The Principal of the school Farah Wasil, was the chief guest on the occasion which was attended by teachers and students.

Farah Wasil shared her views about women rights and their imperative role in the society. At the end of the event plants were distributed among the participants to plant within the college premises.

