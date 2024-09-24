Open Menu

Distt Admin, Forest Deptt Celebrate Women Week

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Distt Admin, Forest deptt celebrate women week

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) As per the instructions of Chief Secretary Khyer Pakhtunkhwa and Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, the district administration and forest department here celebrated 'Women Week' and organized an awareness session and plants distribution event at Govt Girls Degree college Gulabad Adenzai.

The event started with recitation from the holy Quran and Naat.

Speeches about women's rights, role and struggle were presented by students. The Principal of the school Farah Wasil, was the chief guest on the occasion which was attended by teachers and students.

Farah Wasil shared her views about women rights and their imperative role in the society. At the end of the event plants were distributed among the participants to plant within the college premises.

APP/ari-adi

Related Topics

Farah Dir Adenzai Women Event From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

18 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

18 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

18 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

18 hours ago
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

18 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

18 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

19 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

19 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

19 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan