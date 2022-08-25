UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin, Forest Deptt To Provide Free Plants For Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Distt Admin, Forest deptt to provide free plants for plantation drive

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan on Thursday said that free saplings would be provided to farmers, landlords, schools, public and private offices, schools and colleges in the district for urban plantation drive.

Presiding over a review meeting here, he said that forest department and district administration would provide the plants to the volunteers for plantation at identified places, adding that ever green plants would be planted during this drive.

He said that more saplings would be planted on both sides of Chakdara and Talash bypass and on the banks of Panjgora river to avoid land erosion and floods in monsoon seasons. Meanwhile, the DC directed strict action against polythene bags across the district.

Recent Stories

realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood ..

Realme Pakistan’s Country Director Syed Mashood Hassan Shares His Opinions on ..

6 hours ago
 Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood ..

Performance of the Pakistan Army during the flood disasters is impressive Khawaj ..

6 hours ago
 CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's bigges ..

CIRCLE Women Association brings the world's biggest female centric tech startup ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.