Distt Admin, Forest Deptt To Provide Free Saplings For Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zubair Khan on Wednesday said that free saplings would be provided to farmers, landlords, schools, public and private offices, schools and colleges in the district for urban plantation drive.

Presiding over a review meeting here, he said that the forest department and district administration would provide the plants to the volunteers for plantation at identified places, adding that green plants would be planted during this drive.

He said that more saplings would be planted on both sides of Chakdara and Talash bypass and on the banks of Panjgora river to avoid land erosion and floods in monsoon seasons. Meanwhile, the DC directed strict action against polythene bags across the district.

