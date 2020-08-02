Distt Admin Fulfilled "Saaf Suthra Multan" Pledge: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that district administration have fulfilled its pledge of "Saaf Suthra Multan" by ensuring best cleanliness arrangements during first day of the Eid-ul-Adha.

During his visit of different areas of the city to monitor cleanliness operation here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner said that he himself was monitoring the cleanliness operation and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was being informed properly about the operation.

He said that more than 2400 sanitary workers of the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and 450 loaders vehicles were present in the city.

He lauded the efforts of MWMC administration for ensuring best cleanliness arrangements.

He said that cleanliness operation would continue in the next two days of the eid.