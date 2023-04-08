Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Gears Up Action, Conducts Raids Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Distt admin gears up action, conducts raids against profiteers, hoarders

As the sugar price showed a surge in price hitting up to Rs.130 per kilogram in the retail market, the district administration geared into action and raided warehouses and shops in the Anaj Mandi area here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :As the sugar price showed a surge in price hitting up to Rs.130 per kilogram in the retail market, the district administration geared into action and raided warehouses and shops in the Anaj Mandi area here on Saturday.

An official informed the media that the warehouses and even oil shops were visited by Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Numai and Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza.

He told that they found unlawfully acquired stocks of sugar.

He added that they sealed 3 warehouses where a large number of bags of sugar were stockpiled.

According to him, they took action after receiving complaints that a 50 kilograms bag of sugar was being sold at the rate of Rs.6,000 and above in the market.

The official said the ex-mill price of sugar was Rs.116 but they received complaints that sugar was being sold at Rs.125 per kg in the market.

Meanwhile, the ACs of City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad talukas continued to raid the businesses which were charging higher than the government fixed rates for the edible items during the month of Ramazan.

A total of Rs50,000 fine was imposed on 11 traders.

Related Topics

Oil Fine Hyderabad Price Qasimabad Stocks Market Media Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) nominates Aleem Dar ..

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) nominates Aleem Dar on ICC's international panel

25 minutes ago
 31 Ukrainian children returned from Russia: charit ..

31 Ukrainian children returned from Russia: charity

23 minutes ago
 WAPDA Chairman inspects accident site at Diamer-Ba ..

WAPDA Chairman inspects accident site at Diamer-Basha Dam Project

23 minutes ago
 Ghani reviews construction work at Dasu Hydropower ..

Ghani reviews construction work at Dasu Hydropower Project

23 minutes ago
 Three UK Citizens Among 7 Injured Tourists in Tel ..

Three UK Citizens Among 7 Injured Tourists in Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack - Report ..

25 minutes ago
 Chelsea crash on Lampard return, Man Utd, Newcastl ..

Chelsea crash on Lampard return, Man Utd, Newcastle boost top-four bids

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.