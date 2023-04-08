Distt admin gears up action, conducts raids against profiteers, hoarders

As the sugar price showed a surge in price hitting up to Rs.130 per kilogram in the retail market, the district administration geared into action and raided warehouses and shops in the Anaj Mandi area here on Saturday

An official informed the media that the warehouses and even oil shops were visited by Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Numai and Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Murtaza.

He told that they found unlawfully acquired stocks of sugar.

He added that they sealed 3 warehouses where a large number of bags of sugar were stockpiled.

According to him, they took action after receiving complaints that a 50 kilograms bag of sugar was being sold at the rate of Rs.6,000 and above in the market.

The official said the ex-mill price of sugar was Rs.116 but they received complaints that sugar was being sold at Rs.125 per kg in the market.

Meanwhile, the ACs of City, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad talukas continued to raid the businesses which were charging higher than the government fixed rates for the edible items during the month of Ramazan.

A total of Rs50,000 fine was imposed on 11 traders.