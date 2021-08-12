UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Gears Up Crackdown On Corona SOPs Violators

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 08:28 PM

Distt admin gears up crackdown on Corona SOPs violators

On the special directives of Commissioner Peshawar, district administration has accelerated crackdown on the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed more business centers and arrested shopkeepers and managers on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :On the special directives of Commissioner Peshawar, district administration has accelerated crackdown on the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and sealed more business centers and arrested shopkeepers and managers on Thursday.

The officers of district administration visited various bazaars during day and night and inspected various business centers and on violation of SOPs sealed Seven Star Mega Mall (Warsak Road) and Toray Kabab House. Similarly, the officers also sealed 21 shops and arrested their owners.

Similarly, the officers of district administration also inspected the status of the implementation of Corona SOPs in bus stations within their areas of jurisdiction.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division a crackdown was in progress in the district and urged people to show adherence to the SOPs and mandatory use of safety masks.

He has also urged upon the drivers to implement official Corona SOPs while boarding commuters and extend cooperation to administration to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

