Distt admin gears up for emergency preparedness

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A key meeting was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan reviewed and strengthen the district’s emergency and response plan.

The session focused on enhancing readiness to tackle natural disasters and emergency situations effectively.

Several important decisions were made during the meeting while relevant departments were instructed to appoint focal persons and submit comprehensive details regarding their available human resources and vehicles to support emergency operations.

In addition, it was decided that a public awareness campaign would be launched to educate citizens on emergency procedures, natural disasters, and fire safety. Specific guidelines for tourists in forest areas would also be introduced, along with preventive measures to curb forest fires.

The meeting highlighted the critical need for coordination among departments and emphasized the value of a timely response in crisis situations to safeguard lives and property.

