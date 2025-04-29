Distt Admin Gears Up For Emergency Preparedness
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A key meeting was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan reviewed and strengthen the district’s emergency and response plan.
The session focused on enhancing readiness to tackle natural disasters and emergency situations effectively.
Several important decisions were made during the meeting while relevant departments were instructed to appoint focal persons and submit comprehensive details regarding their available human resources and vehicles to support emergency operations.
In addition, it was decided that a public awareness campaign would be launched to educate citizens on emergency procedures, natural disasters, and fire safety. Specific guidelines for tourists in forest areas would also be introduced, along with preventive measures to curb forest fires.
The meeting highlighted the critical need for coordination among departments and emphasized the value of a timely response in crisis situations to safeguard lives and property.
APP/aiq-adi
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Peshawar police honours wounded heroes in special ceremony6 minutes ago
-
Weapons surrender underway in Kurram as 979 bunkers demolished6 minutes ago
-
Distt admin gears up for emergency preparedness6 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs minister, Saudi ambassador see off first Hajj flight under ‘Road to Makkah’ in ..6 minutes ago
-
DC approves 5 official cattle markets; no animal sales allowed outside designated markets16 minutes ago
-
Alhamra organises two-day workshop on canvas preparation to empower young artists26 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon welcomes CCI decision on Canals26 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for deeper interregional parliamentary cooperation to achieve SDGs36 minutes ago
-
Turkmen nation loves literature, art, music, integrates with glorious past: Ambassador Movlamov36 minutes ago
-
All parties in Kurram starts handing over weapons: Officials56 minutes ago
-
PIA ensuring hassle-free Immigration, smooth flights for Hajj Pilgrims : Spokesperson56 minutes ago
-
Dr Hafiz Baber appointed as MS, THQ1 hour ago