Distt Admin Gets Rs 1.470bln Precious State Land Vacated From Encroachers

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) ::Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali Monday said that district administration during crackdowns against the encroachers has successfully got 4 Kanal and 18 Marla state land worth Rs 1.470 bln vacated.

Talking to media here at his office he said that during the operation 150 shops were demolished, adding that so far the district administration got a total 151 kanal state land worth Rs 18 billion vacated from illegal possessions.

He said as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the operation against encroachment would continue and nobody would be spared.

More Stories From Pakistan

