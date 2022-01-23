Distt admin Haripur to observe next month as "Good Governance Month"

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Haripur Mohammad Maghith Sanaullah Sunday has said that following the directives of provincial government district administration Haripur would observe the next one month as a good governance month.

To make this drive successful we have distributed the month in four weeks where different activities would take place.

The DC expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding good governance month.

He further said that the first week of the good governance month would be for cleanliness and hygiene, the second week would be for service and cleaning week, the third week would be for public services and the fourth week would be observed as a regulatory week.

DC Haripur said that during the first week which would be observed as cleanliness and hygiene week our staff would ensure the cleaning of main highways, residential and commercial areas of the city and would lift the old piles of garbage.

Mughees Sanaullah stated that the main highways and walls of the main city will be whitewashed to eliminate wall chalking which is a serious issue of our society, Under the beautification programme of the city, the staff would start maintenance of the old street lights and installation of the new lights.

He further said that under this campaign government buildings, hospitals, schools, colleges and all government offices would celebrate a cleaning week where all staff members of the offices would participate to provide a congenial environment to the visitors.

The DC said that the masses of Haripur should participate in the drive and convince their friends and families to take part and make Haripur beautiful and clean.

Mohammad Maghis Sanaullah further said that orders have been issued to all TMOs to immediately remove unnecessary wall chalking from the walls at public places while the district administrative staff have started identifying the building materials and garbage dumped alongside the roads where local government teams would start cleaning of the areas.