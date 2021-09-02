Distt admin hold open court to address public grievances

The district administration on Thursday held open court (Khuli Kacheri) at Mirghatkhel area of Bara tehsil to resolve issues of people at their doors step

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday held open court (Khuli Kacheri) at Mirghatkhel area of Bara tehsil to resolve issues of people at their doors step.

The open court chaired by Deputy Commissioner , Mansoor Arshid was attended by Commander 104 Wing, Colonel Syed Haider Abbas, District Police Chief Wasim Riaz, Assistant Commissioner (Bara) Naik Muhammad Bangash, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir, Tehsildar Ghuncha Gul, Dawood Khan, District Emergency Officer Rescue , Dr. Shoaib, Tehsil and other officers of Health, Education, Livestock, Irrigation, Public Health departments.

A large number of people participated in the open court and apprised the administration about various issues including water shortage, construction of dams, violations of lease agreements, jobs quota for local youth in education and police department , installation of new power feeders, compensation of police posts, establishment of Rescue 1122 center and compensation for damaged houses in militancy.

After listening issues of people and their suggestions, Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshid has issued instructions to concerned departments to resolve their grievances by taking immediate steps on priority basis.

Addressing the open court, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad said that resolving issues of people was the first priority for which open courts were being held in remote areas .