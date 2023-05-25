UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Holds Ceremonies To Pay Tribute To Martyrs In Mohmand

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Distt admin holds ceremonies to pay tribute to martyrs in Mohmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The district administration of Mohmand on Thursday held ceremonies to commemorate Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Day of Tribute to Pakistan's Martyrs) and pay homage to the heroes.

The officials laid wreaths on the graves of the brave martyrs from the Frontier Corps (FC) and armed forces, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

In a display of solidarity, the district administration also visited the families of the martyrs to acknowledge their immense sacrifices.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Upper Mohmand Sajjad Hussain Afridi, emphasized the significance of the day.

"It serves as a reminder of the selfless sacrifices made by these brave soldiers," he stated.

He said, "The nation breathes freely in its homeland today due to the sacrifices of these martyrs." The officials of district administration visited the homes of the martyrs in all sub-divisions to extend sympathies and support to their bereaved families.

Simultaneously, Mohmand district also observed 'Pakistan Martyrs Day' to express solidarity with the armed forces.

A ceremony was held at Mohmand Rifles Camp which was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ehtishamul Haqand other local elders, who highlighted the sacrifices made by the armed forces in defense of the nation.

The ACs of respective sub-divisions also visited the graves of the martyrs in their areas and laid wreaths to honour their sacrifices.

