UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Holds 'Citizen Feedback' Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 07:51 PM

Distt admin holds 'Citizen Feedback' session

The district administration here Wednesday organized a Telephone Call Citizen Feedback session and listened to the grievances of people regarding obtaining arm's licenses, birth certificates, domicile certificates and other public services

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration here Wednesday organized a Telephone Call Citizen Feedback session and listened to the grievances of people regarding obtaining arm's licenses, birth certificates, domicile certificates and other public services.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali listened to public calls and urged the people to inform district administration about the response of government officials demanding bribes and behavior.

He said the district administration has taken cogent steps to provide relief on the directives of provincial government to provide maximum relief to people.

He also directed government officials to maintain liaison with people and adopt a polite

Related Topics

Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Pakistan to get edge in IT sector, digitization pr ..

3 minutes ago

Govt pursuing composite development agenda: Chief ..

3 minutes ago

Black Americans' Confidence in Police Recovers Fro ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus, Russia to Develop Joint Plan to Counter W ..

17 minutes ago

UK Unveils Transport Decarbonization Plan Ahead of ..

17 minutes ago

Lukashenko, Putin Discussed CSTO Response to Threa ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.