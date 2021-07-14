Distt admin holds 'Citizen Feedback' session

(@FahadShabbir)

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration here Wednesday organized a Telephone Call Citizen Feedback session and listened to the grievances of people regarding obtaining arm's licenses, birth certificates, domicile certificates and other public services.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali listened to public calls and urged the people to inform district administration about the response of government officials demanding bribes and behavior.

He said the district administration has taken cogent steps to provide relief on the directives of provincial government to provide maximum relief to people.

He also directed government officials to maintain liaison with people and adopt a polite