Distt Admin Holds First-ever Khuli Katchery For Traders Under "Awami Agenda"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The District Administration of Kohat, under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s "Awami Agenda" program on Saturday organized the first-ever Khuli Katchery for local traders at Tehsil Plaza here.

The event was chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram and attended by MNA Shehryar Afridi and MPA Shafi Jan as chief guests. Officials from the district administration, police, heads of line departments, market presidents, trader representatives, and local elders also participated.

During the session, Ameer Khan Afridi, the president of the bazaar, welcomed the officials and appreciated the initiative.

Traders openly voiced their concerns, focusing on issues related to the district administration, TMA, WSSC, electricity, gas, clean water, drainage, lease, and security.

The performance of several departments, including the WSSC, TMA, Halal food Authority, Industries, and sports Departments, faced sharp criticism from the business community.

Addressing the traders, MNA Shehryar Afridi, MPA Shafi Jan, and DC Abdul Akram assured that all grievances would be addressed with sincerity and that government institutions would undergo necessary reforms.

They emphasized that the dignity and respect of Kohat’s citizens were a top priority, warning that no government official would be allowed to mistreat or disrespect the people.

MNA Shehryar Afridi issued strict orders to the police to take action against criminals, mafias, and immoral activities without further delay.

He also declared that recruitment or postings for Class IV positions from outside Kohat will not be allowed and issuance of domiciles to non-residents will be reviewed.

To ensure accountability, the officials promised a follow-up Katchery within a month to update the business community on the progress of their concerns.

The initiative was widely appreciated by traders, who expressed hope for meaningful reforms in the administration and public service sectors.

