UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Holds Katchery To Address Public Issues: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issues: DC

Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Thursday said that under the policy and directives of the provincial government, the administration is active in resolving the issues of the people at their doorsteps

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Thursday said that under the policy and directives of the provincial government, the administration is active in resolving the issues of the people at their doorsteps.

For this purpose, he said the district administration was holding Khuli Katchery to hear the problem of masses and take on spot measures to provide relief to them.

He was speaking at a public Katchery on land issue in Marian area here. Additional Assistant Commissioner Najibullah Khan, TMO Marian Yousuf Khan, Tehsildar Marian Naik Nawaz Khan Marwat, SHO Marian and Revenue staff were present on the occasion.

The people and students of Marian got domicile, intiqalat, registry, Fard and maps etc on the spot.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Revenue Darbar / Tehsil Attendance is being set up in all tehsils to solve land related problems of the people under one roof.

Related Topics

Bannu Nawaz Khan All Government

Recent Stories

DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special ch ..

DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special children

1 minute ago
 Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive ..

Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive detailed briefing on power se ..

1 minute ago
 9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected ..

9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected Saudi Operative's Role - Repo ..

1 minute ago
 Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

4 minutes ago
 PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case relea ..

PTI MNAs arrested in Sindh House attack case released on bail

4 minutes ago
 EU Unaware if Energy Companies Violate Anti-Russia ..

EU Unaware if Energy Companies Violate Anti-Russia Sanctions - Energy Spokesman

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.