Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issues: DC

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bannu Muhammad Zubair Thursday said that under the policy and directives of the provincial government, the administration is active in resolving the issues of the people at their doorsteps.

For this purpose, he said the district administration was holding Khuli Katchery to hear the problem of masses and take on spot measures to provide relief to them.

He was speaking at a public Katchery on land issue in Marian area here. Additional Assistant Commissioner Najibullah Khan, TMO Marian Yousuf Khan, Tehsildar Marian Naik Nawaz Khan Marwat, SHO Marian and Revenue staff were present on the occasion.

The people and students of Marian got domicile, intiqalat, registry, Fard and maps etc on the spot.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that Revenue Darbar / Tehsil Attendance is being set up in all tehsils to solve land related problems of the people under one roof.