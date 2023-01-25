UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Holds Khuli Katchry For University Town's Residents

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 06:05 PM

District Administration here on Wednesday, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, organized Khuli Katchry (public hearing) in University Town and took on spot measures to provide relief to the masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :District Administration here on Wednesday, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, organized Khuli Katchry (public hearing) in University Town and took on spot measures to provide relief to the masses.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi and officers of subordinate departments, Revenue staff, public representatives and local leaders participated in large numbers.

On this occasion, the residents of University Town complained that the mushroom growth of commercial activities in the residential areas which had made life miserable for them.

They requested the cleaning of drains and reconstruction of dilapidated streets to provide relief to the people. They also sought a complete ban on the entry of handcart vendors and other unauthorized persons.

The residents complained of low gas pressure and illegal hostels in the area. The officers of district administration assured to address their problems and issued on spot directives.

