Distt admin holds meeting on dengue prevention

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) ::The district administration on Saturday held a meeting regarding the prevention of the spread of dengue virus in the district.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Azmatullah Wazir under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dara Aamir Nawaz, a meeting was held regarding the prevention of the spread of dengue virus in which officers from Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), local government, health department, police department and other relevant departments participated.

AC said, "It is important to inform the public about preventive measures to prevent the spread of dengue virus." He further said, "It is not possible to defeat dengue without the cooperation of the people." AC said, "To prevent the dengue virus, do not let water stand in your homes and keep water containers covered in your homes and avoid littering to keep your surroundings clean.""Cooperate with the relevant staff of public health as much as possible to eradicate the dengue virus," he said.