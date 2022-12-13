Distt Admin hopeful of setting world by distributing 95000 saplings in one day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich, while talking about the one-day plantation campaign, said that 95,000 saplings would be distributed in Bahawalpur on December 15 to set a world record.

Citizens will be able to get saplings from 13 camps set up at various places in Bahawalpur. More than 30,000 students, citizens, government employees, and representatives of social organizations will participate in the campaign to plant more than 95,000 plants.

The commissioner said, "The current world record is the distribution of 76,000 plants in the Uttar Pradesh region of India. With the efforts of the youth of Bahawalpur and various institutions and social organizations, the world record of distributing 95,000 plants, within a day, will be registered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

He said that 70,000 plants have been provided by private institutions and social organizations for the campaign. Raja Jahangir said that students Abdullah Tanseer, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Haider Ali are leading the campaign along with their team of 90 members.

Students of the Islamia University Bahawalpur, the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Government Sadiq College Women University, and other schools and colleges will participate in this campaign.

He said that the idea came from the young leaders of the social organization, Pak Sarzamin Foundation.

He said that special attention would be paid to look after the the plants once they were planted.