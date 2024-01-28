Open Menu

Distt Admin Imposes Ban On Display Of Weapon During General Elections 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Distt admin imposes ban on display of weapon during general elections 2024

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In order to ensure the peaceful conduct of the General Elections 2024 and to maintain law and order during the election period, the district administration of Abbottabad Sunday has imposed a ban under Section 144 on the display of all types of weapons, including licensed firearms.

Following the directives of the Home Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with the aim of maintaining peace and order during the General Elections 2024, the Abbottabad district administration has enforced a ban under Section 144 on the display of all types of weapons, including licensed firearms.

This order does not apply to law enforcement agencies, and strict action will be taken under Section 144 against any violations

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Law And Order Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

5 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

14 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

14 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

14 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

15 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

15 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

15 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

15 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

16 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

16 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan