Distt Admin Imposes Ban On Display Of Weapon During General Elections 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In order to ensure the peaceful conduct of the General Elections 2024 and to maintain law and order during the election period, the district administration of Abbottabad Sunday has imposed a ban under Section 144 on the display of all types of weapons, including licensed firearms.
This order does not apply to law enforcement agencies, and strict action will be taken under Section 144 against any violations
This order does not apply to law enforcement agencies, and strict action will be taken under Section 144 against any violations
