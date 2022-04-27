Distt admin imposes fine on profiteers

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Muktiyarkar Qasimabad Altaf Hussain Korejo has paid surprise visit on Max Bachat Super Mart and Chase-up store Bye pass Qasimabad and impose fine of Rs 300000 on both marts for profiteering

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Muktiyarkar Qasimabad Altaf Hussain Korejo has paid surprise visit on Max Bachat Super Mart and Chase-up store Bye pass Qasimabad and impose fine of Rs 300000 on both marts for profiteering.

According to handout issued here by Sindh Information department, Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Altaf Korejo visited Max Bachat Super Mart and imposed fine of Rs100000 on account of profiteering.

Korejo also visited Chase Up store at Abdullah sports city and imposed fine of Rs 200000 for over pricing and warned them to refrain from profiteering in future failing which strict action would be taken against them.