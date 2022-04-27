UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Imposes Fine On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 06:25 PM

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Muktiyarkar Qasimabad Altaf Hussain Korejo has paid surprise visit on Max Bachat Super Mart and Chase-up store Bye pass Qasimabad and impose fine of Rs 300000 on both marts for profiteering

According to handout issued here by Sindh Information department, Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Altaf Korejo visited Max Bachat Super Mart and imposed fine of Rs100000 on account of profiteering.

Korejo also visited Chase Up store at Abdullah sports city and imposed fine of Rs 200000 for over pricing and warned them to refrain from profiteering in future failing which strict action would be taken against them.

