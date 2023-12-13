Distt Admin Imposes Fine Rs One Lakh On Fertilizer Dealer
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) District administration imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on a fertilizer dealer for overcharging at Shah Jamal, in Muzaffargarh.
According to official sources, assistant director agriculture Malik Abdur Razaq inspected different shops in Shah Jamal.
A dealer was found selling fertilizers at exorbitant prices. The stock was also examined. A case was also registered against the dealer.