Distt admin imposes fine to shopkeepers over profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration launched crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and imposed Rs 200,000 fine to 14 shopkeepers over profiteering.

The price control magistrates started inspection of shops across the district under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin raided against shop owners under price act.

Assistant Commissioners aslo made inspection of various shops and markets on Sunday.

DC Amir Karim Khan said that the district administration was following strict policy to avert citizens from artificial inflation.

He said that the supply chain from main markets to local markets was being monitored.