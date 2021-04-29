UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Imposes Lockdown In Two UCs Of Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Distt Admin imposes lockdown in two UCs of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :As per the recommendation of District Health Officer, the district administration Thursday imposed complete lockdown in village councils of provincial capital to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued here by Deputy Commissioner Office, Village Council Shaghali Bala and Shaghali Paya of Union Council Jogani, and Village Council Gharibabad of Union Council Surizai Payaan.

It said that no entry and exit would be allowed in these localities by any person except those supplying essential commodities.

All types of gatherings within these UCs would be strictly prohibited and all shops other than those of essential services including pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies would remain closed.

Anyone contravening the lockdown would be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and Section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act, 2010.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thousands of Filipinos express appreciation to UAE ..

2 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

16 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

17 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

22 minutes ago

'Guarantee Scotland's EU membership': Cultural fig ..

12 minutes ago

Ukraine business delegation to visit Pakistan in J ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.