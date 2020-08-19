UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admin Imposes Micro Lockdown In Parts Of Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Distt Admin imposes micro lockdown in parts of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Office of Deputy Commissioner has notified imposition of micro lock down in various localities of district Peshawar to prevent the local transmission of COVID-19.

A notification issued here Wednesday said that the micro lock down would be effective with immediate effect until further order. The areas to be under lock down included House No 254, St 7, Sector K1, Phase-2 Hayatabad and two adjacent houses on left and right, House No 81, Asad Anwar Colony, Gulbahar-1 and two adjacent houses on left and right, Street No 6, Sector J3, Phase 2, Hayatabad and House 181, OPF Colony and two adjacent houses on left and right.

During the lock down no general entry and exit to the mentioned localities by any person, except those supplying essential commodities would be allowed.

All types of gatherings within the localities would be strictly prohibited.

It further said that all shops other than those of essential services would remain closed within the localities, adding that congregation in mosques would also be restricted to five persons only.

The notification said that concerned Magistrates and divisional police officers have been directed to ensure implementation of the micro lock down, while district health officer would ensure provision of health services in these localities.

Anyone to be found contravening the directions would be dealt under sections 17 and 18 of KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and Section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act 2010.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police 2020 All

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

8 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

1 hour ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC’s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.