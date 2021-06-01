Distt admin imposes Rs 197,300 fines to 109 profiteers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :District Administration Rawalpindi, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Bilal Hashim has launched a vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding and fines amounting to Rs 197,300 were imposed to 109 shopkeepers during last 24 hours.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration was regularly conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers.

He said that fines were imposed to the violators in different areas of the district.

Apart from this, the administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, was setting up Sahulat Bazaars to provide relief to the people as per the directions of the Punjab government, he said adding, the authorities have also been directed to ensure availability of 10 kg wheat flour bag in the Sahulat Bazaars at Rs 430 subsidized rate.

The Commissioner had directed the officers to keep an updated record of sales of flour and sugar so that demand and supply could be ascertained and the required quantity of the stock could be ensured.

The main objectives of the administration was to keep inflation in-check. In this regard, along with initiatives like Sahulat Bazaars and food basket counters, the price control magistrates were active in the field and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators. The violators and the profiteers would also be sent behind the bars during the operations, he added.

The administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, cases would also be registered.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, teams checked hoarding and profiteering while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said the special campaign would continue to ensure provision of daily use items on controlled rates particularly in open markets.

