UrduPoint.com

Distt Admin Imposes Rs 2.5 Mln Fine On Profiteers During Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 02:42 PM

District administration imposed Rs 2.5 million fine on profiteers during Ramzan and also arrested 20 shopkeepers

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :District administration imposed Rs 2.5 million fine on profiteers during Ramzan and also arrested 20 shopkeepers.

According to official sources, price Control Magistrates took action against 842 profiteers. They imposed Rs 2.

5 million fine on the shopkeepers. Cases have also been registered against another 30 shopkeepers for extreme violations. Deputy Commissioner Khizar Afzaal appreciated the performance of Price Control Magistrates. He stated that nobody would be allowed to plunder money illegally from masses.

