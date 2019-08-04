Distt admin imposes Rs 3.9 mln fines on 1256 profiteers; lodges 113 FIRs against rules violators

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :In order to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates, the Rawalpindi District Administration on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab conducted raids in different markets of the district including Rawalpindi city and cantt areas and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 3.9 million on 1256 profiteers while 113 FIRs were also lodged against the violators.

Talking to APP the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Assistant Commissioners and price Magistrates of the district launched grand operation against profiteers and hoarders in July and conducted 3318 raids in different areas.

The District Administration officers took action in accordance with the law against the rules violators, he added.

The raids were conducted by the magistrates concerned in their respective areas to check quality of edibles and their rates, he said adding fines were imposed on profiteers for overcharging the consumers.

Assistant Commissioners Rawalpindi City, Cantt, Kahuta and Gujar Khan also imposed fines on profiteers and hoarders.

He said that the administration was taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and the violators would not be allowed to cheat the public.

The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, he added.